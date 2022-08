Cycling

'Huge blow' – Reaction as Julian Alaphilippe’s rotten year continues with La Vuelta crash

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has abandoned La Vuelta after an innocuous crash left him with an apparent shoulder injury. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:32, 31 minutes ago