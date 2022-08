Cycling

'I didn’t have the legs' – Primoz Roglic after La Vuelta humbling by Remco Evenepoel

Zwift sensation Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his first pro victory on Stage 6 at La Vuelta as Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) grabbed the leader's red jersey in the pouring rain. Three-time champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) could not live with the pace set by Evenepoel, crossing the line with a larger group 80 seconds later.

