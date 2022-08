Cycling

‘I didn’t know he was out with Covid’ – Mads Pedersen in the dark about Sam Bennett withdrawal at La Vuelta

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of eight riders to abandon La Vuelta ahead of Stage 10's individual time trial as Covid continues to rip through the peloton. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

