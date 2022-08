Cycling

‘I don’t know anyone else who can do that’ – Primoz Roglic lauded for bouncing back again

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was praised by Dan Lloyd on The Breakaway after returning with a bang from his latest Tour de France heartbreak on Stage 4 at La Vuelta. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:47, 26 minutes ago