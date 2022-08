Cycling

‘I have never been on the podium!’ – Louis Meintjes on claiming biggest win on Stage 9 at La Vuelta

Louis Meintjes (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) conquered the steep climb to Les Praeres to win Stage 9 at La Vuelta. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:48, an hour ago