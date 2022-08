Cycling

'I would like to get first and not second!' - Mads Pedersen on target for Stage 3 glory at La Vuelta a Espana

'I would like to get first and not second!' - Mads Pedersen on his target for Stage 3 glory at La Vuelta a Espana. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:57, an hour ago