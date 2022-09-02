Cofidis rider Bryan Coquard could leave the Vuelta a Espana after the 13th stage on Friday in order to compete elsewhere for UCI World Tour points.

Frenchman Coquard is unlikely to challenge for the Grand Tour title so his team, according to his Italian teammate Davide Cimolai, may withdraw him so he can compete in smaller races in order to pick up more points, reported L’Equipe

The motivation for that is to ensure that Cofidis are not relegated from the main tour, with several teams currently under threat, including Movistar, EF Education-Easypost, BikeExchange-Jayco, Lotto Soudal and Israel-Premier Tech.

Part of the reason for some teams’ struggles has been a spate of Covid-19 cases causing teams to suffer mass or surprise withdrawal from tournaments, preventing them from scoring points.

There is a perceived disparity in the amount of points that can be earned at less prestigious tournaments compared to premier events, meaning some teams have staked out places at smaller races in order to ensure they collect maximum points.

Cimolai hit out at the situation, saying: “This Friday, Coquard will return home to participate in other races.”

The 33-year-old continued: “We have to score points, but I think it’s ridiculous. This causes a lot of stress throughout the year. The paradox of the situation is that in small events, many more points can be scored. The points system is a shame. I’m not happy, but I understand the team.”

