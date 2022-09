Cycling

‘It was long, eh?’ – Primoz Roglic on final-climb battle with Remco Evenepoel at La Vuelta 2022

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) says that the final climb was long as he battled Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) on Stage 12 of La Vuelta. He added, though, that it was a good day.

