Cycling

Sepp Kuss withdraws from La Vuelta: Jumbo chief Addy Engels admits 'no one' can replace American star

Sepp Kuss was tasked with guiding Primoz Roglic through the mountains and applying pressure on Remco Evenepoel in the red jersey. However, his challenge has come to a premature end due to fever. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:48, an hour ago