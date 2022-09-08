Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) hit out at a fan for demanding a signed jersey in the immediate aftermath of Stage 17 at La Vuelta.

Footage showed the Belgian refusing to approach a man and a child behind a barrier at Monasterio de Tentudia, instead preferring to continue with his warm-down. It prompted a frustrated reaction from the man, who grabbed the replica red jersey from the child and flung it in Evenepoel’s direction.

Ad

This only provoked more disdain from Evenepoel, who was backed up by a Quick-Step staff member as they shooed the fans away. The GC leader continued with his routine while a photographer picked the jersey off the floor and handed it back to the fans.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta: How to watch Stage 18 as Evenepoel defends red again 7 HOURS AGO

Evenepoel later insisted he did sign the jersey but was not happy with the pushy spectator.

“I did sign it. It was more about the respect for my recovery,” he said.

“The guy didn’t give me one minute to recover so it was more about that. In the end I did sign it.”

Evenepoel leads the general classification by 2'01" from Enric Mas (Movistar) ahead of Stage 18.

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España Mas needs to put Evenepoel on 'back foot... sooner rather than later' - Blythe 19 HOURS AGO