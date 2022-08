Cycling

‘It’s my turn!’ – Primoz Roglic on becoming fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to wear red at La Vuelta

Primoz Roglic is out for revenge after another helping of Tour de France heartbreak and set out his stall with a fine win on Stage 4. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:46, 22 minutes ago