'It’s tough' - Chris Froome sympathises with Primoz Roglic after freak crash ends La Vuelta charge

Chris Froome has backed Primoz Roglic to "come back even stronger" after a freak crash ended the Slovenian's hopes of a fourth straight title at La Vuelta.

00:01:45, 20 minutes ago