Jay Vine (Alpecin–Deceuninck) disappeared into the mist to claim another sensational win at La Vuelta on Stage 8, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stayed glued to the wheel of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the red jersey.

After Quick-Step had controlled the peloton throughout, Evenepoel upped the pace towards the summit finish at Collau Fancuaya. Although he could not shake Roglic or Enric Mas (Movistar), he put more time into his other GC rivals.

Ad

Vine made his move from the breakaway with 6km remaining, decimating a group including aging stars Thibaut Pinot (Groupama–FDJ) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious). Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) threatened a brief comeback with 2km remaining but Vine kept his cool to double up. The Australian also doubled up with podium appearances, flying into first place with maximum points on all six of the stage's summits.

Vuelta a España Forget GC challenge, Froome can claim 'enormous victory' with a stage win - McEwen AN HOUR AGO

More to follow.

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España Stage win would be 'enormous victory' for Froome, says McEwen 2 HOURS AGO