Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has abandoned La Vuelta after an innocuous crash left him with an apparent shoulder injury.

The Frenchman was taken to hospital for checks after being unseated with 64km remaining on Stage 11.

Ad

It leaves Remco Evenepoel with just five team-mates as he bids to cart the red jersey to Madrid following the earlier withdrawal of Pieter Serry with Covid – and, perhaps crucially, without his strongest support act in the mountains.

Vuelta a España 'Just doesn’t seem right' – Should cycling persist with relegation despite Covid disruption? 2 HOURS AGO

Remi Cavagna, Dries Devenyns, Fausto Masnada, Ilan Van Wilder and Louis Vervaeke will now attempt to protect Evenepoel for the remainder of the Spanish Grand Tour.

It has been a year to forget for Alaphilippe. The 30-year-old was only stepping up his recovery from a crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April, where he suffered a collapsed lung, two fractured ribs and a fractured shoulder blade.

He failed to recover in time to make Quick-Step’s squad for the Tour de France and was riding in support of Evenepoel in Spain.

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España Vuelta rocked as top-10 GC riders Yates and Sivakov both withdraw with Covid 6 HOURS AGO