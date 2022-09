Cycling

La Madrid Challenge 2022: Grace Brown times sprint to perfection to win Stage 3

With two flat stages left to sign off La Madrid Challenge, Annemiek van Vleuten appears to have an unassailable lead in the general classification. The Dutchwoman, who claimed the route was “not that hard” in the build-up, dominated the only mountain stage on Thursday to seize the red jersey. Grace Brown won from a two-strong breakaway on Friday.

