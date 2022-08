Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: '48? That's a big surprise!' - Remco Evenepoel stunned by winning margin over Primoz Roglic

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) delivered an emphatic win on Stage 10’s individual time trial to tighten his grip on the red jersey at La Vuelta. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:31, 23 minutes ago