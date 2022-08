Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Covid withdrawals 'could end up being disastrous'

In total, 21 riders have abandoned La Vuelta with Covid – 11.5% of the peloton. Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov were the biggest names to withdraw ahead of Stage 11. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

