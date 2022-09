Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 - ‘Feels so out of character’ – Dan Lloyd on Primoz Roglic blaming Fred Wright for Grand Tour exit

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) abandoned La Vuelta after a nasty crash on Stage 16 of the Spanish Grand Tour. The three-time Vuelta champion released a statement on Friday attributing blame to Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). And the incident itself and the fallout was discussed in depth by Orla Chennaoui, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd on the latest episode of The Breakaway.

00:06:50, 33 minutes ago