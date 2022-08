Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘Grand Tours are more about the second half– Tao Geoghegan Hart plays down Remco Evenepoel’s lead

Tao Geoghegan Hart has played down Remco Evenepoel’s lead after the Belgian stormed to victory on Stage 6 of La Vuelta, stating “Grand Tours are more about the second half [of the race] than the first”. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:11, an hour ago