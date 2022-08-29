Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has a big opportunity to extend his lead in this year’s La Vuelta on Tuesday as a time trial awaits the riders following their rest day.

The flat parcour for Stage 10’s time trial will suit the Belgian, who is 1’12” ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar) and 1’53” in front of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Conditions are set to be dry and sunny on the 31.1km route from Elche to Alicante so it should be a straightforward day, but a stage which could see Evenepoel with a sizable lead in the general classification going into the second half of the race.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 10

Tune in from 13:30 - 17:15 UK time on Tuesday, August 30 to watch Stage 10 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 10 profile and route map

