Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has a big opportunity to extend his lead in this year’s La Vuelta on Tuesday as a time trial awaits the riders following their rest day.
After taking more time out of his rivals on Sunday’s summit finish Les Praeres, Evenepoel is favourite to go on and win his first Grand Tour.
The flat parcour for Stage 10’s time trial will suit the Belgian, who is 1’12” ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar) and 1’53” in front of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).
The top five is completed by Spanish youngsters Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Juan Ayuso, who is making his debut at the Vuelta (UAE Team Emirates).
Conditions are set to be dry and sunny on the 31.1km route from Elche to Alicante so it should be a straightforward day, but a stage which could see Evenepoel with a sizable lead in the general classification going into the second half of the race.

When is Stage 10

Tune in from 13:30 - 17:15 UK time on Tuesday, August 30 to watch Stage 10 of La Vuelta.
Stage 10 profile and route map

https://i.eurosport.com/2022/08/20/3436065.png
