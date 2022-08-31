Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) can look forward to what should be a largely stress-free day in the red jersey as the spotlight shines on the sprinters on Stage 11 of La Vuelta.

With two-time stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) forced out of the final Grand Tour of the year with Covid-19, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) looks the favourite to take victory in green. That is, if he didn't needlessly burn himself out on Tuesday's time trial...

So what's in store on Wednesday?

Ah yes, the annual keep-the-sponsors-sweet start at an out-of-town supermarket. This town, although you wouldn’t know it, is Alhama de Murcia, nestled between the Sierra de Carrascoy and Sierra Espuna mountain ranges, neither of which the race enters.

Instead, it’s a flat slog south and along the coast, passing through arid desert land and acres of plastic polytunnels growing fruit ahead of a likely bunch sprint in the tiny town of Cabo de Gata, east of Almeria.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 11

Tune in from 13:30-17:15 UK time on Wednesday, August 31 to watch Stage 11 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

Stage 11 profile and route map

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

