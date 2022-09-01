Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is another team-mate light as the race enters the second half at La Vuelta.

The withdrawal of super domestique Julian Alaphilippe with a disolcated shoulder means the Belgian's support cast is down to just five, leaving Quick-Step stretched to keep the peloton and their GC rivals on a tight leash as the race returns to the mountains.

So what's in store on Thursday?

A tale of two halves: a flat opening 110km along the coast around Malaga ahead of an uncategorised climb up to 600m, a two-tier descent, more flat coastal roads past Marbella and beyond, then the final Cat.1 ascent to the finish.

The Penas Blancas climb has featured in the Vuelta before but an extra 4km have been added to the end, making it 19km at 6.7%. The climb rises from sea level and the opening 3km are the toughest – but its length, combined with the heat, could take its toll.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 12

Tune in from 13:30-17:15 UK time on Thursday, September 1 to watch Stage 12 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

Stage 12 profile and route map

