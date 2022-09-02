After a Stage 12 full of general classification action, Stage 13 is one for the breakaway specialists and sprinters with a decent uphill kick.

The 22-year-old had initially raged after losing his front wheel on a innocuous bend during the descent back towards the coast at a point in the race when Quick-Step were under no real pressure.

He rode up alongside the race director’s car and launched a bit of a tirade – blaming everyone from the TV motorcycle to the Spanish road layers.

Carapaz emerged from a break to win the stage as Evenepoel ultimately solidified his general classification advantage.

Evenepoel will hope there are no ill effects to his crash as La Vuelta continues on Friday with the lumpy 171km Stage 13, which favours the breakaway specialists and sprinters with a decent uphill kick. Follow that stage live here

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 13

Tune in from 13:30-17:15 UK time on Friday , September 2 to watch Stage 13 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1

Stage 13 profile and route map

