It’s time for the Queen Stage of La Vuelta 2022 and it comes at the perfect time for those who want a close final week as Primoz Roglic began his comeback by cutting Remco Evenepoel’s lead in the general classification on Saturday.

All of the excitement means Evenepoel goes into Stage 15 with a lead of 1’49” with Mas 2’43 behind the red jersey, Rodriguez 3’46” adrift and Juan Ayuso at 4’53”.

Over 4,000 metres of climbing into the Sierra Nevada mountain range awaits the peloton with an early Category 3 climb, followed by the the Cat 1 Alto del Purche (9.1 km at 7.6%), and finally the “special category” climb to Alto Hoya de la Mora: 19.3 km at an average of 7.9%.

If Evenepoel is not at his best, he could be found out again and Roglic might find himself in red – something that seemed unlikely 24 hours ago.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 15

Tune in from 11:55-17:00 UK time on Sunday, September 4 to watch Stage 15 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1

Stage 15 profile and route map

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+

