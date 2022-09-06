The final rest day is complete and it’s time for the riders to tackle the final week of La Vuelta 2022, which is set to get off to an explosive start.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Remco Evenepoel remains in front and despite his lead suffering a hit last time out, is still in contention to take the red jersey.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) - a projected red jersey rival - managed to close the gap to 1’34” as he eyes up a late push, and there was delight for Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) who enjoyed his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.

Riders will take on Stage 16 on Tuesday, a tricky stage which offers one of the flattest periods of the race as the pack travels from Sanlucar de Barrameda to Tomares.

There’s not much to take note of during the opening 175 kilometres as riders begin the final week with one of the easiest starts of the race, but are set for an action-packed finale into Tomares.

HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

WHEN IS STAGE 16

Tune in from 13:30 - 17:15 BST on Tuesday, September 3 to watch Stage 16 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 16 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

La Vuelta 2022 - Stage 16 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

