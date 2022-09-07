Everyone recovered from Tuesday's madness?

A crazy finale to what was dubbed a ‘flat’ stage by organisers saw Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) apparently suffer a mechanical as the race headed uphill, just moments after red jersey rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) had dropped a sensational attack with 2.7km remaining.

Evenepoel cut a relaxed figure given he was inside the final 3km – the safety net to get the same time as the peloton, even if the roadbook seemed to imply the rule would not apply to Tuesday’s stage.

Roglic blew the bunch apart as he attempted to open up a big gap on Evenepoel, leading four sprint hopefuls into the home straight. But disaster struck the Slovenian as he tussled with the fast men for victory and bonus seconds as he somehow contrived to crash just metres from the finish.

The three-time champion got back on his bike to cross the line wounded and bloodied, and he was later awarded the same time as stage winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) . Sadly for him, however, Evenepoel was given the same time as the bunch, meaning all he had to show for his red-stained torso was eight measly seconds.

So what's in store on Wednesday?

The official site also describes this one as ‘flat’ which is a bit like saying the Angliru is a sprint.

While there are no categorised climbs before the final Cat. 2 rise to the finish, there’s well over 1,200m of altitude gain along the way in the sweltering Extremadura region before the ascent to the Monasterio de Tentudia which, while only 5% over 10km includes some double-digit segments as well as a short downhill section which skewers the stats somewhat.

Not for the sprinters.

STAGE 17 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

