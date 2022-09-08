Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is just four days away from landing the red jersey on a permanent basis - if he can survive them.

The Belgian snuffed out attacks from Enric Mas (Movistar) on Stage 17 at La Vuelta as he preserved his 2'01" lead in the general classification - with only a catastrophic collapse, or an unexpected Mas surge, capable of stopping him from standing on the top step in Madrid.

So what's in store on Thursday's run from Trujillo to Alto del Piornal?

Three different ways up the Piornal crown this tricky stage which should prove a key battle for the GC contenders.

The first ascent is via the Alto de la Desespera (3.7km at 9.4%), then the climb is tackled via the traditional approach past the Monastery of Yuste (13.5km at 5%) before a final climb via the Jerte Valley (also 13.5km at 5%).

None of the three are particularly challenging taken in isolation, but at the end of a long stage and amid a leg-sapping final week, there could be some damage.

STAGE 18 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

