Can anyone stop Jumbo-Visma? It is only day two and already that question seems to be important. That said, there will be plenty of drama and excitement as the riders battle it out at La Vuelta a Espana 2022.
The opening day on Friday saw some superb drama as Jumbo-Visma dominated the team time trial late on to snatch the victory away from the watching Ineos Grenadiers at the death.
What made it all the more special was veteran rider and consummate team-mate, Robert Gesink, being handed the victory as a lovely tribute from his team.
It is not too late for you to get stuck into some of our wonderful preview content ahead of the weekend's racing.
- Keen to find out a little bit about each of the 21 stages, including the route profiles? Why, step right over here.
- Desperate to know the key dates and stages in the battle for the red jersey - i.e. where La Vuelta 2022 will be won and lost? We've got you covered here.
- Only interested in the big names descending on Spain? Here's our rundown of the GC contenders.
- Or are you simply hoping to see a full startlist, complete with a blurb on each team? Don't fret, here's our bumper team guide.
HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?
Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.
Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.
WHEN IS STAGE 2?
Tune in from 12:00 - 17:00 BST on Saturday, August 19 to watch Stage 1 of La Vuelta.
Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+
STAGE 2 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP
- - -
