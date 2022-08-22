The first proper lumps and bumps await the riders as the peloton race on Spanish roads for the first time in this year’s La Vuelta.

A punchy stage that should suit the sprinters, who can also climb, or the puncheurs will be targeting victory in Laguardia.

Ad

Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) has the chance to make it a hat-trick of stage wins following his impressive victories at the weekend , but is unlikely to be part of the fight at the end of Tuesday's stage which features a steep kick with 500m to go.

Vuelta a España Bennett makes it two stage wins in a row in thrilling sprint finish 21 HOURS AGO

Edoardo Affini took the red jersey from Jumbo Visma teammate Mike Teunissen due to his higher finishing position on Stage 3.

Tuesday’s stage is set to be one where a sprinter like Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) will be up against punchy riders such as Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel, with Primoz Roglic potentially up there too if he is on top form.

Keen to find out a little bit about each of the 21 stages, including the route profiles? Why, step right over here.

Desperate to know the key dates and stages in the battle for the red jersey - i.e. where La Vuelta 2022 will be won and lost? We've got you covered here.

Only interested in the big names descending on Spain? Here's our rundown of the GC contenders.

Or are you simply hoping to see a full startlist, complete with a blurb on each team? Don't fret, here's our bumper team guide.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 4

Tune in from 13:45 - 17:15 BST on Tuesday, August 23 to watch Stage 4 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 4 profile and route map

La Vuelta 2022 - Stage 4 route profile Image credit: Eurosport

Vuelta a España La Vuelta: How to watch Stage 3 as Jumbo-Visma keep hold of red jersey YESTERDAY AT 18:03