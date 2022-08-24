Will the Jumbo-Visma musical chairs continue? Primoz Roglic became the fourth rider in as many stages to pull on the red jersey for the Dutch outfit after his fine win on Stage 4 , with Sepp Kuss the only other realistic option ahead of Wednesday's run from Irun to Bilbao.

So what's in store?

More lumps and bumps through the Basque region ahead of a flat and fast finish in Bilbao. The route largely hugs the Atlantic coast as it passes through San Sebastian ahead of three Cat. 3 ascents that precede the finale: two laps around Bilbao including a dual ascent of the Cat. 2 Alto de Vivero.

This could be an exciting day that caters neither for the GC men nor the sprinters. A similar finish in 2016 saw Jens Keukeleire take the spoils.

Stage 5 profile and route map

