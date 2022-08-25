The Jumbo-Visma stranglehold at La Vuelta is… over!

Sadly, it was not quite as dramatic as it sounds. After Jumbo sports director Addy Engels announced before Stage 5 that the team planned to hand over the red jersey, well, they did exactly that. That allowed Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) to take over at the head of the race, although he will have to survive the race’s first summit finish to cling onto it for a second day on Thursday and keep his hopes alive of surpassing his four days in red at the 2018 Vuelta.

So what's in store on Stage 6?

The first summit finish and the first major climbs should shuffle the pack and coax out the genuine GC contenders, although it could well be a breakaway that goes the distance and battles for the win on the Pico Jano – a largely benign 12.6km pass being used for the first time in Vuelta history.

"This is a great chance if you’re feeling good to go into that and do as much as you can, get as much time as you can. I think we’ll probably see a very aggressive final climb," said a very excited Adam Blythe on The Breakaway.

Before that, the shorter but harder Collada de Brenes with its two 15% ramps and less forgiving average gradient of 8.2% should prove a sterner test.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 6

Tune in from 13:30 - 17:15 BST on Thursday, August 25 to watch Stage 6 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 6 profile and route map

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

