A big weekend in the mountains lies ahead as the peloton as La Vuelta heads to Collau Fancuaya for the second summit finish of the race.

He carries a 21-second lead over Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), with Enric Mas (Movistar) a further three seconds behind.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) has a deficit of 1’01” to find on Evenepoel with a trio of Inoes Grenadiers riders ,including Tao Geoghegan Hart, within 1’34”.

Stage 8 features six climbs with a big category one ramp at the end, where there are steep sections of 17% towards the top.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 8

Tune in from 12:00 - 17:00 BST on Saturday, August 27 to watch Stage 8 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 8 profile and route map

