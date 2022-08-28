Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has ticked off part one of ‘Project Survive Brutal Weekend’ but he can expect to come under more attacks on Sunday's run from Villaviciosa to Les Praeres.

The Belgian heads into Stage 9 with a 28-second lead over Enric Mas (Movistar), with three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic at 1’01”.

So what’s in store for the peloton before the second rest day at La Vuelta?

When the Vuelta last had a stage that finished on the Les Praeres de Nava the win went to Simon Yates ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde, the British climber going back into the red jersey that he would wear all the way to Madrid. Four years on and the profile is slightly different with four tough climbs preceding the final test, including the Cat.1 Mirador del Fito.

Les Praeres de Nava is less than 4km long but packs a punch with relentless double-digit gradients and a maximum tilt of 24%.

When is Stage 9

Stage 9 profile and route map

