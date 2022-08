Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘I did it again!’ – Rudy Molard back in red, four years after first spin in lead

Rudy Molard is the new leader of the general classification after Jumbo-Visma's four-day stranglehold on the overall battle came to an end. Molard also led the 2018 Vuelta for four stages.

00:02:18, an hour ago