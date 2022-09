Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘I hope to not lose any time’ – Remco Evenepoel on weekend in the mountains

Remco Evenepoel’s target is to “not lose any time” during the weekend’s mountain stages to his rivals after he emerged unscathed on Friday’s stage. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:18, 17 minutes ago