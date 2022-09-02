Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ’I hope to recover as much as possible for the hard weekend’ - Remco Evenepoel ahead of Stage 13

Remco Evenepoel says he’s hoping for a “relaxing day” so he can recover from his efforts in La Vuelta so far ahead of the weekend’s two summit finishes. Evenepoel leads the general classification by 2'41" from Primoz Roglic with Enric Mas 3'03" behind the Belgian. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:24, 41 minutes ago