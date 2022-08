Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: 'I just don’t understand' - Sean Kelly blasts Trek-Segafredo for communication mishap

Sean Kelly has blasted Trek-Segafredo after their star rider Mads Pedersen revealed he was not told about the withdrawal of green jersey rival Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) before Tuesday's individual time trial.

