La Vuelta 2022: ‘I’m really happy tomorrow is a rest day!’ – Remco Evenepoel reacts to ‘better’ Stage 15

Remco Evenepoel was happy to lose just 15 seconds to Primoz Roglic on the queen stage of La Vuelta, to take a 1'34" lead into the final week. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:30, an hour ago