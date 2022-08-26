Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘It was a perfect scenario’ – Remco Evenepoel on ‘relaxing’ day ahead of high mountain days

Remco Evenepoel says the way Stage 7 at La Vuelta played out “was a perfect scenario” for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl as they did very little work at the front of the peloton. It was a "relaxing" day according to the Belgian, who will now look ahead to the two summit finishes this weekend. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:18, an hour ago