Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘It was harder than I thought’ – Remco Evenepoel concedes his ‘body wasn’t at its best’

Remco Evenepoel has explained why he struggled on the final climb of Stage 14, as he lost 52 seconds to Primos Roglic in the fight for red. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:09, 8 minutes ago