La Vuelta 2022: ‘It’s hard to believe’ – Thymen Arensman on ‘unbelievable’ queen stage win

Thymen Arensman says it was "unbelievable" to win his first Grand Tour stage on the biggest day of La Vuelta 2022. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:18, an hour ago