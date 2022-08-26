Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) won a dramatic breakaway sprint finish on Stage 7 at La Vuelta as Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) held onto the red jersey.

Herrada was part of an initial six-rider breakaway who were chased in the final part of the stage and just held on as he outsprinted Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) to win the stage with the peloton coming in 29 seconds behind.

Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to keep the red jersey, becoming the first rider at this year’s Vuelta to retain the overall lead for consecutive stages.

More to follow..

