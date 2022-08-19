On a day Utrecht became the first city in the world to have hosted the start of all three of cycling’s Grand Tours, the Dutch delight continued as veteran climber Robert Gesink led home the winning Jumbo-Visma team to take the first red jersey of the 77th edition of La Vuelta.

All eight riders from Jumbo-Visma completed the 23.3km course as one to deny their nearest challengers Ineos Grenadiers by 13 seconds. Jumbo-Visma’s time of 24’40” saw them complete the technical but fast course in an average speed of 56.676 – making it the fifth fastest team time trial in Grand Tour history.

“I still can’t believe it,” a beaming Gesink said after the race. “I’m really grateful for the boys who were crazy strong. I’m really grateful to be in the red jersey – it’s certainly one of the highlights of my career. I knew this team had the possibility of winning for sure because they’re so strong.

“Usually my job is to help the team and to help Primoz. I think this is a really, really nice way of them to say thank you for all those years of helping. Wearing the red jersey tomorrow on home roads will be a dream come true.”

In a serendipitous twist the Ineos Grenadier rider denied the red jersey was none other than the Dutchman Dylan van Baarle, the Paris-Roubaix winner who, it was announced before the start of the race, will join Jumbo-Visma at the end of the season.

Van Baarle had led home Ineos Grenadiers to take over the hotseat from the BikeExchange-Jayco team of Simon Yates, who had set the early target time despite battling some tough conditions following some heavy rain showers shortly before the start.

Benefiting from drier roads, the later runners held an advantage over the Australian team, who were eventually knocked down to fourth place, 31 seconds behind winners Jumbo-Visma. Third place went to the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team of Belgian sensation Remco Evenepoel and French world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

More to follow...

