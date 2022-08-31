Team BikeExchange-Jayco bounced back in the best way possible from the Covid withdrawal of leader Simon Yates by launching sprinter Kaden Groves to a maiden Grand Tour stage win in Cabo di Gata on the Costa del Almeria.

Groves benefited from a flawless lead-out as he latched onto the wheels of Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) and Daniel McLay (Arkea-Samsic) to power clear on the home straight of Stage 11 before holding off Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) for a stunning win.

The win was the perfect tonic for BikeExchange-Jayco, who are embroiled in a dogged relegation battle to retain their WorldTour status – a battle made distinctively harder by the enforced withdrawal of Yates, who entered the stage in fifth place in the general classification.

Green jersey Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) could only take fifth place in the largely flat 191km stage in Andalusia in southern Spain – although the Dane extended his lead in the green jersey competition to almost 100 points over his nearest rival, Remco Evenepoel, the race leader.

Belgium’s Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton to retain his 2’41” lead over the triple champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) but the red jersey was dealt a blow with the abandonment of influential team-mate Julian Alaphilippe. The French world champion injured his shoulder badly in a fall around 60km from the finish and was taken to hospital, putting the rest of what was already a troubled season very much in the balance.

But the day belonged to 23-year-old Groves, who came of age with a masterful sprint just when his team needed it most.

“It feels fantastic,” a thrilled Groves said. “This morning, with the news of Simon Yates going positive for Covid, all the boys were pretty disappointed. This is the best way to bounce back after such bad news. I'm really happy to celebrate but I also wish he was here because he's part of this team.”

BikeExchange-Jayco helped control the stage after an early breakaway of three riders opened up a four-minute gap. Groves’ team-mates were then on red alert ahead of the prospects of a blustery finish, before teeing up their man with aplomb.

“I've got to thank all the guys – Luke [Durbridge] for riding all day. Then we set up early – we thought there was going to be a crosswind, which there wasn't. We were first team until the final four kilometres and the guys did a perfect job keeping me on the front and fresh,” Groves explained.

“I was fresher than the other guys and was in the right position to do my sprint. Being my first Grand Tour win, it for sure takes the cake – and there are still more sprint stages to come.”

