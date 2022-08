Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: 'Like Ineos in 2014' - Adam Blythe compares Jumbo-Visma to British team in prime

'Like Ineos in 2014' - Adam Blythe compares Jumbo-Visma to the Ineos Grenadiers when the British team were in their prime almost 10 years ago. He gave his reaction to the team snapping up both Wilco Kelderman and Dylan van Baarle on day one of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana. Blythe could not believe that they were able to sign the duo and add to what is already a very impressive roster of talent.

