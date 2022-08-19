Jumbo-Visma not only won the day with a dominant display in the Stage 1 team time trial at La Vuelta, but they also came up with a very classy gesture to recognise Robert Gesink's selfless career.

The Dutch team beat Ineos Grenadiers to top spot on the timesheet by 13 seconds to stamp their authority on the third and final Grand Tour of the season in a significant way in front of jubilant fans in Utrecht.

Ad

In clinching victory they also found the time to show respect and appreciation for one of the team's unsung heroes in Gesink, who has dedicated his career to supporting his team-mates while receiving little individual glory.

Vuelta a España 'They're annoying me now!' - Blythe compares Jumbo-Visma to Ineos after latest signings 4 HOURS AGO

The Breakaway team reflected on Jumbo-Visma's brilliant performance and also the "lovely" gesture to recognise the 36-year-old Dutchman and give him the red jersey and a very memorable Stage 1 victory.

"It was an incredibly dominant display, really," Lloyd said of Jumbo-Visma's showing.

"When you look at the race results there, only two teams finished within half a minute of them by the end. They finished with a complete team as well, which is quite ominous for the rest of this race. Primoz Roglic, his back looks to be okay at this stage as well, doesn't it?

"I love the fact that they left Robert Gesink cross the line first, though, because he joined the team back in 2007 when it was called Rabobank, and he has been through every iteration since.

"He is a guy that only works for other riders. In fact, I was just looking and his last win came six years ago at this very race at the Vuelta a Espana in 2016.

'Magnificent' - Watch classy gesture as Gesink allowed to take win for Jumbo-Visma

"So he devotes his career to helping other riders, and that would have been premeditated and pre-planned: 'Robert, if we have got the best time, or if not, you cross the line first and let's hope you go into the red jersey'. That is exactly what he has done.

"You can say there are no gifts in pro cycling, but yes, in team time trials there can be if you are the fastest team and you have someone like that who devotes themselves to other riders. It is just a really nice way to say 'thank you for everything you have done'."

Adam Blythe added: "It is unbelievable how confident they are, though. Coming in and having that chat!

"But it is very true: having that chat and deciding that Robert would cross the line first because of what he has done for the whole team, it will encourage him to do more throughout the three weeks.

"It is kind of a gift. They are saying 'right, we are going to give you this' but that will give him a lot of confidence. 'You have given me everything, so I am going to give you everything back' - it is brilliant and it is lovely to see."

'Dominant' Jumbo-Visma 'have everything dialled at the moment' after pipping Ineos

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España 'I'm here. I'm ready' - Roglic defiant ahead of title defence on return from injury YESTERDAY AT 18:50