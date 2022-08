Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘Monster performance’ lands Jay Vine another sensational win

Jay Vine (Alpecin–Deceuninck) disappeared into the mist to claim another sensational win at La Vuelta on Stage 8 as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stayed glued to Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the red jersey.

00:03:37, an hour ago