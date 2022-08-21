Sam Bennett made it back-to-back stage wins at this year’s La Vuelta for Bora Hansgrohe, timing his sprint to perfection at the finish in Breda.

Bennett held off a charging Mads Pedersen (Trek–Sagafredo) for the second stage in a row, with Dan McLay (Arkea Samsic) also just missing out on the win.

Led out by Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) went earliest in the sprint but his legs faded, and the German finished down in ninth. No accidents or errors ensured the rest of the general classification riders finished safely in the bunch.

The final stage in the Netherlands before the Vuelta heads for Spain offered the possibility of crosswinds, creating a nervous atmosphere in the peloton across its 193km duration. Just as it didn't at the Tour in Denmark, the wind failed to blow in any direction that would cause real problems for the riders, though the teams navigated the route in a fashion that indicated they were keen to get it over with as quickly as possible.

The route, which began in the same town as it would finish, began by heading south out of Breda, before turning towards the east, straying briefly into Belgian, following an anti-clockwise course. It started with a tribute that saw the riders pass through a church to pay tribute to those who have passed away from Covid-19, race leader Mike Teunissen was invited to light a candle in the town's gothic Grote Kerk church, dating from the 15th century.

The breakaway was established early.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma), Julius van den Berg (EF Education Easy Post), Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Ander Okamika (Burgos BH), Jose Herrada (Cofidis) and Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) formed the leading group that hovered around the three-minute mark before being closed down.

An unseen crash saw Michael Woods hit the deck, with the Canadian appearing to cut his head as he was forced to abandon La Vuelta.

Alpecin and Jumbo led the chase and caught the breakaway with 16km to go as the teams prepared for a bunch sprint, which was won by Bennett.

