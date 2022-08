Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Sepp Kuss withdrawal is ‘big loss’ for Primoz Roglic – Dan Lloyd

Primoz Roglic’s hopes of a fourth straight Vuelta crown have suffered a blow after key Jumbo-Visma ally Sepp Kuss withdrew ahead of Stage 9. Remco Evenepoel is also a team-mate lighter after Pieter Serry also withdrew with illness. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:49, an hour ago