A daring attack from Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) landed an unlikely victory on Stage 5 at La Vuelta as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) elected to loan the leader’s red jersey to Rudy Molard (Groupama–FDJ).

Soler charged clear on the final Cat. 2 climb, hoovering up lone leader Jake Stewart (Groupama–FDJ) and grinding his way clear.

With two chase groups in pursuit, belatedly combining to form a single pack, it appeared Soler would be cruelly denied inside the final kilometre. But despite having the Spaniard in their sights, indecision from those behind allowed Soler to steam down the home straight unopposed to a famous win.

On a day of drama, Roglic and Jumbo elected to lose the red jersey, with Molard and Groupama stepping into the limelight. Roglic cruised home in the peloton and will not fret about drifting down the GC with plenty of climbing to come and his expected rivals still behind.

More to follow.

